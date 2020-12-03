Justin Bieber Joins Ryan Seacrest For Opening Of New Studio For Hospitalized Children

Ryan Seacrest just opened his 11th hospital broadcast studio, with help from Justin Bieber.

On Wednesday, the Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital For Children celebrated the opening of its new Seacrest Studios with a virtual ribbon-cutting.

Seacrest surprised the kids at the medical centre with an appearance by Bieber, who helped reveal the 1,200-square-foot broadcast media centre built by the Ryan Seacrest Foundation.

“2020 has been a year unlike any other and the Ryan Seacrest Foundation is honoured to be welcomed into the lives of Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children’s patients and families,” Seacrest said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be able to share a fun and creative outlet during their stay that continues to keep their health and safety a priority during these challenging times.”

The studio will offer children at the hospital the opportunity to host their own TV and radio shows, interview celebrity guests, and more.

Seacrest Studios in other hospitals have had guests such as Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Usher, Miley Cyrus, and more over the years.