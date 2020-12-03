Kelly Clarkson’s Ariana Grande Cover Will Ensure You Have ‘No Tears Left To Cry’

Kelly Clarkson will have you crying tears of joy over her Ariana Grande cover.

Clarkson and her house band on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” took a shot at Grande’s chart-topping single on Thursday’s edition of “Kellyoke”.

“No Tears Left to Cry” was originally released as the lead single for Grande’s fourth studio album Sweetener (2018). The universally acclaimed song peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped charts in more than a dozen countries.

Clarkson has covered countless songs since “The Kelly Clarkson Show” premiered, including Linda Ronstadt’s “Blue Bayou”, Justin Bieber’s “Sorry, and a duet of “Silent Night” with Tori Kelly.