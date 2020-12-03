Mindy Kaling Admits She Almost Turned Down Her First ‘Vogue’ Cover — Here’s Why

Mindy Kaling looks stunning on the cover of Vogue India, but she almost turned down the opportunity.

The actress shared the cover on Instagram, revealing in the caption how the shoot took place not long after the birth of her second child in September.

Kaling’s caption included, “I was so excited to be asked to be the cover of @vogueindia’s December issue but seriously nervous because I would have to shoot it six weeks after giving birth to my son Spencer.

“I was not feeling body confident, and even considered saying no.”

She explained how she’s now super happy to have the photos “as a memento of this very specific time in my life.”

Kaling is also mom to two-year-old daughter Katherine, telling the magazine how quarantine was a bit of a struggle for her at first.

The “Late Night” star said, “I’m very hard-working, but I’m also very social. It was a lot of growing pains at the beginning of the pandemic. It made it easier that my daughter was here because she’s so fun and funny. In the beginning, it was a lot of just us staring at each other, but I got to know her better.

“I love my house, but it feels so small to me now. Doing everything, like writing in my bedroom and also sleeping there, and exercising—the house feels much smaller.”