Roddy Ricch & Tones And I Top Apple Music’s 2020 Charts

Roddy Ricch is the king of Apple Music: The rapper has the music platform’s most-streamed song and album of the year.

Apple announced Thursday that Ricch achieved the feat with his hit “The Box” and his debut album, “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial.”

Rappers dominated the Top 5 most-streamed albums on Apple Music, with Lil Baby’s “My Turn,” Pop Smoke’s “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon” and Lil Uzi Vert’s “Eternal Atake — LUV vs. The World 2” claiming spots two through four. R&B star Summer Walker’s “Over It” came in fifth.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” was the second most-streamed song of the year, followed by Australian singer Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey,” DaBaby and Ricch’s “Rockstar” and “Life Is Good” by Future and Drake.

“Dance Monkey,” originally released in 2019 but reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this year, was the most Shazamed song of the year (Apple acquired Shazam in 2018). SAINt JHN’s “Roses (Imanbek Remix),” the Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” Topic & A7S’ “Breaking Me” and Regard’s “Ride It” round out the Top 5.

In Canada, “Dance Monkey” topped the songs chart, followed by “Roses” and “Blinding Lights”.

Ranked by time spent viewing lyrics in Apple Music, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s raunchy hit “WAP” tops the list of most-read lyrics of 2020. Other songs in the Top 5 include “Dance Monkey,” YOASOBI’s “Yoru ni Kakeru,” Ricch’s “The Box” and Official HIGE DANdism “Pretender.”

Check out the full lists below:

Global Top Charts

– Top Song of 2020: “The Box” – Roddy Ricch

– Top Album: Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial – Roddy Ricch

– Top Lyrics: “WAP” (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) – Cardi B

– Top Shazamed Song: “Dance Monkey” – Tones And I

Top Songs of 2020: Canada

1. Tones And I – “Dance Monkey”

2. SAINt JHN – “Roses (Imanbek Remix)”

3. The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

4. Topic & A7S – “Breaking Me”

5. The Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

6. Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”

7. Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA”

8. Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Loved”

9. Regard – “Ride It”

10. Lewis Capaldi – “Before You Go”

Top Track by Genre: Canada

– Pop: Tones And I – “Dance Monkey”

– Dance: SAINt JHN – “Roses (Imanbek Remix)”

– R&B/Soul: The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

– Alternative: Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Loved”

– Hip Hop/Rap: Post Malone – “Circles”

– Pop in Spanish: Shakira & Anuel AA – “Me Gusta”

– Country: Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber – “10,000 Hours (Piano)”

– K-Pop: BTS – “Dynamite”

Top 10 Shazamed Artist: Canada

1. Drake

2. Post Malone

3. Juice WRLD

4. Eminem

5. Pop Smoke

6. Taylor Swift

7. The Weeknd

8. Travis Scott

9. Justin Bieber

10. DaBaby