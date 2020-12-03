Selena Gomez Calls Out Facebook And Instagram For ‘Tolerating Hate’ By Leaving ‘Racist’ Accounts Up, Instagram Responds

Selena Gomez is calling out Facebook and Instagram for failing to remove accounts “selling racist products.”

Gomez retweeted a post from the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) slamming the social media sites for not removing a “Neo-Nazi network.”

I’m speechless. @Facebook @Instagram how are you tolerating this hate? There’s still accounts there even though you have been notified!! https://t.co/Q3VUzLQ7IF — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) December 3, 2020

The CCDH is a London-based non-profit that “deals with the increasing use of identity-based hate to polarize societies and undermine democracy.”

An Instagram rep has since told ET Canada: “We’ve already removed the violating content brought to our attention,” pointing out the CCDH post in question was 10 days old.

This isn’t the first time Gomez has voiced her opinions on social media.

She previously shared a DM she sent to Facebook executives Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg on her Instagram Story back in September.

“Facebook and Instagram are being used to spread hate, misinformation, racism, and bigotry,” Gomez wrote.

“I am calling you both to HELP STOP THIS. Please shut down groups and users focused on spreading hate speech violence and misinformation. Our future depends on it.”

ET Canada has contacted Facebook and Instagram for comment.