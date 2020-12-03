Jimmy Fallon Pitches Irish Accent To Jamie Dornan: ‘Ehm’

Jimmy Fallon has cracked the code to any good Irish accent, and it has Jamie Dornan’s seal of approval.

Dornan appeared on Wednesday evening’s episode of “The Tonight Show” to promote his upcoming film, “Wild Mountain Thyme”. Dornan admitted that during production on the film, he had to restrain himself from doing an impression of co-star Christopher Walken.

“I wouldn’t say I’m a great mimic, but everyone has a Christopher Walken,” the “Fifty Shades of Grey” alum explained. “So you’re really forcing yourself not to do it because imagine how many times people do it to him.”

Fallon then boasted of his own mastery of the Irish accent. The key, according to the late-night host, is constantly using the word, “Ehm.”

“That can get you pretty far,” Dornan laughed. “That can get you like a good night out in a pub, you can just get by saying that.”

Dornan also played a more wholesome and digital twist on “Shag, Marry, Kill” titled “Like, Follow, Block.” Find out which “Friends” couples and superheroes were on his chopping block in the video above.

Dornan will star alongside Walken, Emily Blunt, and Jon Hamm in “Wild Mountain Thyme”. The film premieres Dec. 11.