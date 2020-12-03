Tiger Bite Seriously Injures Someone At ‘Tiger King’ Subject Carole Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue

An individual needed rescue from a big cat after suffering a serious tiger bite at Carole Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue PIO Eric Seidel told USA Today that officials treated an animal bite injury at Big Cat Rescue animal sanctuary in Tampa, Fla. before transporting the person to a local hospital.

“We treated the injury on scene and transported them to a local hospital,” NBC affiliate WFLA News Channel 8. “We would classify the injury as serious.”

Baskin and her Big Cat Rescue were catapulted to the global stage due to Netflix’s “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” true crime docuseries.

Big Cat Rescue is currently closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as concerns over questionable “unknown” visitors influenced by “Tiger King”.

“We don’t know if we will ever resume doing general public tours again,” reads a statement on the website. “Even after the virus concerns subside, the betrayal by the liars who produced Tiger King, and the lies viewers were told in the series, creates a concern about having visitors we do not know.”