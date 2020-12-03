Kelly Dodd Admits Coronavirus ‘Thinning The Herd’ Comment Was The ‘Stupidest Thing I’ve Ever Said, It Was Insensitive’

Kelly Dodd is speaking out about those “insensitive” coronavirus comments she made back in April.

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” star, 45, appeared on Wednesday’s “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen”, telling the host she shouldn’t have said the pandemic was “God’s way of thinning the herd” when responding to a social media user.

Dodd told Cohen, “At the time, it was a question — like, ‘Why are all these people dying? Why [do] pandemics happen like this? Is it God’s way of thinning the herd?'”

She continued, “It was a stupid thing for me to say. It was insensitive and I apologize if I hurt or offended anybody, ’cause that wasn’t really my intention. I got freaked out about it and in hindsight, it was the stupidest thing I’ve ever said.”

Cohen then asked another question about Dodd previously saying “no one’s wearing masks here in Orange County” because “no one is dying here of the virus.”

Dodd insisted she was “misinformed” at first, adding: “You guys have to realize this was back in January when this happened and I was misinformed.”

She went on of not liking wearing masks, “I’m claustrophobic and I can’t stand wearing a mask — and now I understand the science behind it and I am ready, willing and able to wear a mask. And I know it’s important, because I don’t want to get sick and I don’t want to get others sick. I’m just a human being; I make mistakes.”

Dodd’s mother, Bobbi Mezza, had coronavirus, with Dodd telling Cohen: “My mom and I are estranged right now. I found out she had COVID and [was in the] ICU — my older brother didn’t even know, either — through Instagram. So my brother [Eric] put that out there. He couldn’t even call me or my [older] brother to tell us that my mom was in the ICU with COVID.”

“I ended up talking to her at Thanksgiving and she is doing fine. She’s at home,” she added.