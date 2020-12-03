Sir Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman And The ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Cast Kickstart Fundraising Campaign To Buy Author J.R.R. Tolkien’s Oxford Home

The cast of “Lord Of The Rings” are coming together for J.R.R. Tolkien.

The author’s former residence at 20 Northmoor Road in Oxford, England is about to hit the market. Sir Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman and John Rhys-Davies, who starred in the hit film franchise based on Tolkien’s work, are kickstarting a campaign to purchase the house and turn it into a literary centre dedicated to the iconic writer’s life.

Project Northmoor has started a fundraising campaign to raise $6 million.

Unlike other writers of his stature, there is no centre devoted to J.R.R. Tolkien anywhere in the world. Yet. @ProjNorthmoor https://t.co/pzMg8Yk2t2 pic.twitter.com/jx2r5MVbcw — Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) December 2, 2020

In a statement, the cast wrote, “We cannot achieve this without the support of the worldwide community of Tolkien fans, our fellowship of funders.”

Rhys-Davies, who played Gimli, added, “If people are still reading in 1,000 years, Tolkien will be regarded as one of the great myth-makers of Britain and it will be evident within a matter of years that not to secure this place would have been such an act of arrogance and ignorance and folly on our part.”

They hope to turn the home “into a literary hub that will inspire new generations of writers, artists and filmmakers for many years to come.”

According to People magazine, Tolkien and his family moved into the home in the 1930s and stayed there for 17 years. It was during that time that Tolkien wrote The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. Tolkien is also rumoured to have hosted C.S. Lewis there.

Tolkien’s work turned into three “Lord Of The Rings” movies, three “The Hobbit” movies and 2019’s biopic “Tolkien”, starring Nicholas Hoult and Lily Collins.