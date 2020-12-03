Dolly Parton Dons Sexy Santa Outfit, Delivers Festive Performance With Jimmy Fallon For ‘Christmas In Rockefeller Center’ Special

Dolly Parton is certainly getting into the Christmas spirit this year.

The 74-year-old released her holiday album A Holly Dolly Christmas back in October and has been belting out festive tracks from it ever since. She then joined forces with Jimmy Fallon to sing Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” during NBC’s “Christmas In Rockefeller Center” special Wednesday.

RELATED: Dolly Parton Talks Collaborations With Miley Cyrus And Michael Bublé On New Album, Teases Christmas Special

Fallon performed live from “The Tonight Show” set, while Parton sang her part virtually from Tennessee.

To celebrate the festive event, Parton donned a Mrs. Claus outfit, posing in a sexy red Santa ensemble with a white fur collar and cutout chest.

She teamed the get-up with a red Santa hat and a black waist belt.

Photo by: Stacie Huckeba/Butterfly Records LLC — Photo by: Stacie Huckeba/Butterfly Records LLC

The likes of Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson, Meghan Trainor and the Goo Goo Dolls also performed at the bash.

Parton’s latest performance comes after she sang “Holly Jolly Christmas” at Thursday’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance.