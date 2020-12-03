Dua Lipa Opens Up About The Pressures Of Being A Female In Pop Music: ‘We’re Met With So Much More Criticism’

Dua Lipa is getting real about her time in the music industry.

Five years after dropping her debut single, “New Love” in 2015, the “Don’t Start Now” hitmaker has made herself a top player in pop music and nabbed eight Grammy nominations and two wins along the way.

Lipa, 25, joined Roxana Saberi for an interview on “CBS Sunday Morning” and opened up about her experiences in the industry, including the pressures she’s felt as a female.

“As a female artist, especially in the pop genre, people immediately think you’re manufactured… no one believes that you write these songs yourself,” Lipa explained.

She added, “We’re met with so much more criticism in terms of like what we wear, what we’re doing, what the performance looks like, how we’re dancing, how we’re singing, if we’re singing.”

But as the pandemic continues, Lipa is getting creative with how she can interact with fans, especially after releasing a brand new album, Future Nostalgia, and no way to tour. So she launched a livestreamed concert and 5 million people tuned in.

“It was creating an album that served as a form of escapism… making music that makes you want to dance, that makes you want to have fun,” she said.

Lipa’s full interview premieres Sunday.