Tom Bergeron Shuts Down ‘DWTS’ Return: ‘This Train Has Left The Station’

Do not hold your breath for the return of Tom Bergeron on “Dancing With The Stars”.

There was some uproar when Bergeron was relieved of his “DWTS” duties over the summer, in favour of new host Tyra Banks.

But the longtime television personality told TV Guide Magazine, fans holding out for his return to the program should taper their expectations.

“When people say, ‘I’m not gonna watch until you’re back,’ I say, ‘Well, there’s really no ‘until’ here,’” Bergeron explained. “This train has left the station.”

“I appreciate the sentiment,” he continued. “[But] I don’t hold it against anybody if they [watch].”

Bergeron concluded by reflecting on what he will miss most from his time as part of ABC’s “DWTS” family.

“I used to throw midseason parties for cast and staff. It helped create a sense of solidarity,” he concluded. “And then we’d try to sober up the next day.”