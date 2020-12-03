Katherine Heigl Tells ‘Firefly Lane’ BFF Sarah Chalke ‘You Are F**king Stuck With Me Forever’ In New Trailer

Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke are the best of friends in a new trailer for the upcoming Netflix series “Firefly Lane”.

The teaser follows the pair over three decades, promising: “One hell of a story.”

Heigl tells Chalke at the beginning of the clip, “You’ll never be alone. You are f**king stuck with me forever.”

RELATED: Katherine Heigl And Sarah Chalke Are Best Friends Through The Decades In ‘Firefly Lane’ Trailer

The upcoming series, which is set to launch on Netflix Feb. 3, is based on the bestselling novel by Kristin Hannah.

A synopsis reads, “When unlikely duo Tully (Heigl) and Kate (Chalke) meet at age 14, they couldn’t be more different. Tully is the brash and bold girl you can’t ignore, while Kate is the mousy shy girl you never notice.

“But when a tragedy brings them together, they are bonded for life — forever inseparable best friends. Together they experience 30 years of ups and downs — triumphs and disappointments, heartbreak and joy, and a love triangle that strains their friendship,” it continues.

RELATED: Katherine Heigl Sings Her Kids An ‘Embarrassing Cheer’ On Their First Day Of School

“One goes on to fabulous wealth and fame, the other chooses marriage and motherhood — but through the decades, their bond remains — until it faces the ultimate test.”

The likes of Beau Garrett, Roan Curtis, Ben Lawson and Yael Yurman also star in the show.