Carey Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes Bring Netflix’s ‘The Dig’ To Life In First Trailer

Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes are taking centre stage in the upcoming Netflix drama, “The Dig”.

In the streaming giant’s first look at the flick, which is based on a true story, the pair star as a wealthy widow and an amateur archaeologist.

Mulligan’s character hires Fiennes to excavate the burial mounds on her estate, but he soon finds a historic discovery as part of Britain’s past sits below the surface.

Lily James, Johnny Flynn, Ben Chaplin, Ken Stott, Archie Barnes and Monica Dolan also star in the flick, which is also based on the novel by John Preston.

“The Dig” hits Netflix on Jan. 15.