John Legend Expresses Admiration For Chrissy Teigen After Miscarriage: ‘The Bravery She Showed’

John Legend’s admiration for wife Chrissy Teigen knows no bounds.

Legend opens up to Times T2 magazine about the couple’s recent pregnancy loss. Teigen, 35, shared real-time photos of the devastation and trauma they experienced in the hospital. Legend, 41, documented the experience.

“I was nervous when we were taking pictures in the hospital because emotionally I didn’t know if I could handle looking at them,” Legend admits. “But I really do believe that it was good for Chrissy to share her story with people.”

“Her being willing to share has opened up the conversation and made people feel they are not alone,” he continues. “It made me admire her even more because of the bravery she showed.”

In her Instagram post, Teigen revealed plans to name the baby Jack.

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital,” the model and host explained. “But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

Legend and Teigen are also the proud parents of daughter Luna Simone, 4, and Miles Theodore, 2.