Netflix Debuts First Look At The Final Season Of ‘Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’

Netflix’s witchy drama is coming to an end.

Ahead of the fourth and final season of “The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina”, the streaming giant shared a new trailer and new photos.

According to Netflix, “Over the course of Part 4’s eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to… The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?”

“I know what you’re going to say, that somehow I’m responsible for what’s happening,” Sabrina, played by Kiernan Shipka, says in the clip.

The final part of “The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina” premieres on New Year’s Eve (Jan. 31) on Netflix.