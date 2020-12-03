First Look: ‘American Gods’ Season 3 Cast Additions Include Marilyn Manson, Wale And More

“American Gods” fans are getting a taste of what is in store with this brand-new season three trailer.

Season three takes place in the town of Lakeside, a location originally from the middle chapters of author Neil Gaiman’s novel of the same name. Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) attempts to lay low in the new season; however, he quickly realizes privacy is a luxury he can’t have.

RELATED: Carey Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes Star In Netflix’s ‘The Dig’ Trailer

The impending season of “American Gods” features unique additions to the roster, including Marilyn Manson as Viking Rocker Johan Wengren, rapper Wale as an Orisha god, and Danny Trejo and Dominique Jackson as new faces for Mr. World (Crispin Lover). Other new additions include Blythe Danner, Iwan Rheon and Herizen Guardiola.

Season 3 premieres Sunday, Jan. 10.