Aaron Eckhart, Heather Graham And Tommy Lee Jones Star In New Thriller ‘Wander’

Canadian production company Wango Films has just unveiled a new trailer for “Wander,” an upcoming thriller starring Aaron Eckhart, Heather Graham and Tommy Lee Jones.

“’Wander’ is a bold, fresh film brought to us through the eyes of an unreliable narrator, whose vulnerability takes us on a journey towards truth; a truth unseen by most, and one hard to face,” says the film’s director and producer April Mullen, who’s also co-founder of Wango Films.

Wander focuses on Arthur Bretnik (Eckhart), a paranoid private detective with a troubled past. When he’s hired to look into a suspicious death in the town of Wander, he becomes convinced the case is linked to the same “conspiracy cover-up” that caused the death of his daughter.

“April and I initially launched Wango Films to create our own opportunities to write, direct and act,” says Tim Doiron, Wango Films co-founder and screenwriter of “Wander”. “Over the years, we have placed a specific focus on creating original content that dives into themes and topics most important to us. With Wander, we wanted to explore a story centred on an intelligent lead character dealing with mental health issues brought on by the loss of his family. I’m thrilled to have these legendary actors put my words to life and for audiences to transport to this small town.”

“From scouting locations in New Mexico to bringing the film to people’s homes and on the big screen, I couldn’t be prouder of the work we’ve completed and the incredible cast and crew we’ve assembled,” shares “Wander” producer James van der Woerd. “While 2020 was a difficult year in film due to the pandemic, I’m pleased to wrap the year by sharing Wander with audiences across North America, and looking forward to a busy slate in 2021.”

“Wander” makes its North American premiere on Dec. 4 on digital, VOD and in-select theatres, including a special drive-in screening at the landmark Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.