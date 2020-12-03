Hilary Swank Plays A Dangerous Game In ‘Fatale’ Trailer

Hilary Swank takes you on a thrilling ride in the new trailer for “Fatale”.

“After a wild one-night stand, Derrick (Michael Ealy), a successful sports agent, watches his perfect life slowly disappear when he discovers that the sexy and mysterious woman he risked everything for, is a determined police detective (Hilary Swank) who entangles him in her latest investigation,” a synopsis for the film reads.

RELATED: Jodie Foster Defends An Accused Terrorist In ‘The Mauritanian’ Trailer

“This is a very strong woman who’s fighting for something incredibly important but it’s coming from a basis of fear and desperation,” Swank told People of her character. “Those underlying motive drivers were great to tap into as an actor.”

The film stars Swank and Ealy, Mike Colter, Danny Pino, Tyrin Turner and Damaris Lewis. She was particularly complimentary of Ealy’s acting prowess.

RELATED: Ted Danson Has A City To Run In ‘Mr. Mayor’ Trailer

“He can turn on a locomotive of charisma and sexual energy on the screen when it’s called for. I think he really tapped into some powerful stuff in this movie,” she says. “I can’t imagine anyone else in the role, and to me, that’s a sign of an actor nailing it.”

“Fatale” premieres Dec. 18 through Lionsgate.