David Beckham Gets A Glimpse At The Future In Eerie New Ad Campaign To Defeat Malaria

David Beckham is using his voice to help put an end to the spread of malaria.

The soccer star, 45, stars in Malaria No More’s eerie ad for their Malaria Must Die, So Millions Can Live campaign.

In the advert, Beckham stars as himself at 75 after the world has conquered the disease. According to the World Health Organization, over 400,000 people died from malaria in 2019.

In the clip, Beckham, as a 75-year-old, says, “Today, our world has changed. We have defeated humankind’s oldest and deadliest enemy, a disease that has killed billions. More than any other in history. Today, we have ended malaria.”

He adds, “Thanks to scientists, leaders and people everywhere the world is now safer for us all. Future generations will be protected and the world will be stronger to defeat all diseases.”

But then the ad comes back to the present day, with Beckham looking like his usual self.

“Right now, the fight is harder than ever. And as a father, it breaks my heart that a child dies every two minutes from malaria. A future free from this disease is possible in our lifetimes. We must unite and tell our world leaders that we won’t stop until the job is done,” he continues. “Join me and share to declare that Malaria Must Die so that millions can live.”

Beckham has been working with Malaria No More since 2009.