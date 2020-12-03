Daniel Radcliffe Pays Tribute To Alex Trebek On ‘Hot Ones’

Daniel Radcliffe is the latest celeb to be pushed to the limit on “Hot Ones”.

After expressing how “nervous” he was, Radcliffe started off.

Host Sean Evans informed the “Harry Potter” alum about just how many times his iconic character has been name-checked in rap songs, a fact Radcliffe did not know.

RELATED: Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Eddie Redmayne, Rupert Grint & More Put J.K. Rowling On Blast After Tweet About Trans People

“I didn’t know there was a history of Harry Potter turning up in rap lyrics,” Radcliffe said, surprised. “That’s very cool!”

Everyone from Lupe Fiasco, Lil Wayne and CupcaKke have used Harry Potter in their lyrics, so Evans quoted CupcaKke’s explicit raps, which Radcliffe found hilarious.

“That’s my favourite,” he said laughing.

Radcliffe also spoke about how much he loves British quiz shows and paid tribute to the late “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek.

RELATED: Daniel Radcliffe Says It’s ‘Super Weird’ That ‘Harry Potter’ Co-Star Rupert Grint Is Now Old Enough To Have A Kid

“You could really tell how much he really loved competition and the game of it,” he said. “He loved seeing people who were really smart do well and that is an essential joy of a quiz show.”

He was once a full category on the show, which delighted him. Joking, “The moment I see a question of myself on a quiz show and I don’t get excited is the moment I know I’ve kind of died a little bit inside.”