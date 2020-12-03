‘Outer Banks’ Star Madelyn Cline Opens Up About Struggling With Eating Disorder, Excessive Exercise

Madelyn Cline, one of the stars of Netflix teen mystery series “Outer Banks”, is getting candid about overcoming some difficult issues in her past.

In a new “Body Scan” video for Women’s Health, the 22-year-old actress revealed that she struggled with an eating disorder as a teenager.

“I think I was around 16 when I started working out a lot,” she said. “I would wake up every morning at 5 a.m. and I would work out for 30 minutes. It was super rigorous cardio every day.”

RELATED: ‘Outer Banks’ Star Madison Bailey Reveals She’s Pansexual

In order to not “counteract the cardio,” she would restrict her diet so severely that breakfast was sometimes just six almonds.

“It turned into not feeding myself protein and not feeding my body what it needed when I was working out so much,” she continued. “I worked out multiple times during the day. All I knew was I wasn’t achieving a particular body image, and so I was angry. I was harming myself and starving myself in the process of trying to achieve that.”

RELATED: Chase Stokes Confirms Romance With ‘Outer Banks’ Co-Star Madelyn Cline

Her mother eventually figured out what was going on. “My mom was a wonderful help in that. She would stand there in the mirror with me and we would list out things that I liked about my body,” she said. “After that repetition those things became solidified in my mind. I like my curves, I like my hips, and after a while I started to love my body. I became so much happier.”