Prince Charles And Camilla Restrict Twitter Comments Over Trolling

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have been forced to restrict Twitter comments after excessive online bullying.

Their Clarence House Twitter account now only allows the users that they follow or are mentioned in a tweet to reply to them.

A spokesperson confirmed to Hello! that the comments have been restricted “because a number of posts contravened the royal household’s social media guidelines.”

Their Instagram has yet to turn off comments.

According to the outlet, the guidelines were put in place in March 2019 after Kate Middleton, and particularly Meghan Markle, faced a shocking amount of online hate towards them.

However, it should be pointed out that Kensington Palace or Buckingham Palace have never appeared to enforce the guidelines put in place. Perhaps if they did, the Duchess of Sussex would not have become “the most trolled person in the entire world.”

Clarence House started to restrict the comments after season 4 of “The Crown” dropped on Netflix. The new season looks at Princess Diana’s early years of her marriage with Prince Charles and his affair with Camilla.

While the show got many facts wrong, such as Charles and Camilla having an affair when he was newly married to Diana, it hasn’t stopped fans from taking the fictional show as fact and attacking Camilla on both Twitter and Instagram.

“The Duchess, in particular, has been the target of some pretty nasty trolling by people who have watched the show,” a source told Hello!.

A number of people, including Olive Dowden, Britain’s culture secretary, have asked Netflix to put a “health warning” ahead of the show so viewers don’t “mistake fiction or fact.”