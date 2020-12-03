‘Game Of Thrones’ Spin-Off ‘House Of The Dragon’ Unveils First Concept Art

Last month, HBO announced that Paddy Considine had been cast in the upcoming “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon”.

Hot on the heels of that announcement comes a first look at new concept art for the upcoming series, which is set 300 years before the events in “Game of Thrones”.

RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Showrunner Reveals Whether Daenerys Was Eaten By Her Dragon

The artwork features different takes on the Targaryen dynasty’s dragons, and was shared by the “Game of Thrones” Twitter account — which also announced that new series would start production next year.

Dragons are coming.#HouseoftheDragon begins production in 2021. pic.twitter.com/Bxl763FVdY — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) December 3, 2020

“House of the Dragon” is based on George R.R. Martin’s 2018 book Fire & Blood, chronicling the early history of the House of Targaryen, which spawned “Mother of Dragons” Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

Considine (who was recently seen in HBO’s “The Third Day” and “The Outsider”) will play King Viserys Targaryen, chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal.

“House of the Dragon” will air on HBO; no premiere date has yet been set.