Noah Cyrus Apologizes For Offensive Slur While Defending Harry Styles

Noah Cyrus is apologizing over a recent social media post.

Cyrus had originally posted a photo of Harry Styles from his Vogue shoot, wearing a dress. In reference to Candace Owens’ “bring back manly men” comment, Cyrus suggested that Styles wears the dress better.

But it was her choice of words that landed her in hot water as they contained a racial slur.

“I am mortified that i used a term without knowing the context and history, but i know now and i am horrified and truly sorry,” Cyrus later apologized in an Instagram story.

Styles had his own response to Owens by sharing a new photo of him eating a banana with the caption, “bring back manly men.”