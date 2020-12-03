Justin And Hailey Bieber Take The ‘High Road’ After Troll Tells Selena Gomez Fans To Send Hate

Justin Bieber is calling for fans everywhere to be kinder.

The “Lonely” singer shared a video on his Instagram stories of an unnamed Selena Gomez fan who told her Selenators to “f**king bombard” Hailey and Justin Bieber’s Instagram Q&A with how “Selena is better.”

“Go after her, please. Let’s all go after her,” the person said.

“It is extremely hard to choose the high road when I see people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person I love most in the world. It is not right,” Bieber wrote in response.

He continued, “I think about her life and how miserable she must be to want to spend her life trying to make others feels small. The lesson here is SHES THE ONE MISSING OUT.. life is fulfilling when you uplift and add value to people! A life where you want to make others feel small will leave you with no friends and no real JOY.”

Hailey also addressed the video on her own platform, noting that she will “usually stay quiet” about online hate but feels the “need to protect” herself.

“It has truly gotten to a level of anger and hate that is shockingly unhealthy and sad,” she wrote.

Taking the high road, Hailey added, “wishing the young woman in that video all the best. I hope she finds love, peace and happiness in this life.”