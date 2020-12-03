Shawn Mendes Discovered ‘Real Love And Respect For Myself’ After Watching Netflix Doc ‘In Wonder’

According to Shawn Mendes, there’s a lot to be learned by watching a documentary about yourself.

“Shawn Mendes: In Wonder”, recently made its debut on Netflix, and on Thursday Mendes and the film’s director, Grant Singer, discussed the new doc.

“I can’t imagine what it’s going be like for me to watch that back in 30 years, that’ll be breathtaking for me,” Mendes, 22, said (via People). “But the interesting thing is, it’s not easy to catch your patterns in live time.”

Watching himself onscreen, not just as a performer but in day-to-day life, proved to be revelatory.

“I really am seeing how much pressure I put on myself,” Mendes admitted. “In hindsight, I’m like, ‘Dude, you got to give yourself a break, you really put so much pressure on yourself.’ It was kind of beautiful because I was able to have this real love and respect for myself that I think I only got because of the film.”

Overall, Mendes believes that “In Wonder” presents an accurate depiction of “just a 20-year-old guy who also happens to be a famous musician.”

He added: “Regardless of the fame and all of the celebrity nonsense, it’s really precious being 20 years old. It’s a precious moment in anybody’s life. Not that I’m all wise and mature now that I’m 22, but I think when you’re capturing somebody at 20 years old, if you do it justice, you can capture something that is the birth of an adult, and the birth of someone realizing who they are.”

After participating in the process of being the subject of a documentary, Mendes said he’d be interested in reuniting with Singer for a followup in 10 or 15 years “if there’s something worth documenting, which there better be.”

“Shawn Mendes: In Wonder” is streaming now.