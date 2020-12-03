Adam Hambrick Teases Performance In Next Week’s ‘Bachelorette’

Country singer Adam Hambrick will be performing on next week’s edition of “The Bachelorette”, and ahead of the episode he sat in virtually with Bachelorette Tayshia Adams, co-host Joe Amabile and guest co-host Natasha Parker for the latest “Click Bait” podcast.

“I’ve never been on TV before, so I was nervous,” Hambrick admitted.

“It was special for a lot of reasons,” he said of his performance, the television debut of his new single “Between Me and the End of the World”. “It’s the biggest opportunity that I’ve had since I’ve started this kind of artist track in my career.”

RELATED: Tayshia Adams Says There’s Going To Be A Shock Ending In This Season’s ‘Bachelorette’

He also revealed that “it’s special because the song itself kind of plays like a love song, but for me, I wrote it in a lot of ways for my wife. She’s a physician’s assistant and she’s kind of on the frontlines of all this COVID-19 stuff… I wrote this song for all those people who kind of step in when everything goes wrong.”

Parker wanted to know if he had watched “The Bachelorette” before this.

“I actually did not,” he said, admitting he’d watched “maybe half an episode cumulatively” up until now.

This season, however, is different, and he’s now declaring his affiliation with Bachelor Nation.

“I’m all in!” he said. “From the word go, we’re just gonna dive in,” he said, admitting he’s even started recapping episodes.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’: Tayshia Adams Suddenly Sends A Man Home After He Says He’s Falling In Love With Her

In a press release, Hambrick explained his intentions in writing “Between Me and the End of the World”.

“This song is for all the people who step in and serve people when things go horribly wrong,” he explained. “I have spent this quarantine watching my wife go off to work as a physician assistant to do her version of that, testing and treating people for the virus. It has given me a new appreciation for all the people who spend their lives serving others in difficult times. It’s terrifying seeing someone you love do what they were made to do but have to do it in harm’s way.”

Catch Adam Hambrick performing the song on the Tuesday, Dec. 8 episode of “The Bachelorette”.