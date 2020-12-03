‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Brings Back Another Beloved Character In Emotional Reunion

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Thursday’s episode of “Grey’s Anatomy”.

Meredith Grey had an emotional reunion with one the most beloved characters from “Grey’s Anatomy”.

Prior to Thursday’s episode, it was teased that “another person from Meredith’s past returns” after Patrick Dempsey’s McDreamy shocker, and the ABC medical drama wasn’t playing around with its latest cast surprise. As Meredith’s (Ellen Pompeo) COVID-19 battle continued, she was reunited in her beachside dreamscape with George O’Malley (T.R. Knight), a “Grey’s” OG and one of Meredith’s closest confidantes who died 11 seasons ago.

As Meredith lay unconscious at Grey Sloan, she was transported once again to her COVID dream, where she saw a figure leaning over the side of the lifeguard’s station on the beach. “Excuse me!” she yells toward the shadowed figure.

As the camera pans closer, it becomes clear it’s George.

“Mer?” George asks, slightly confused. “What are you doing here?”

Meredith and George pick up right where they left off, as if no time had passed between them. “Derek said the sand isn’t real,” Meredith says, not believing it to be true.

“Yeah, nope…,” George confirms. “It is nice though. I wouldn’t want to leave either.” The two friends catch up on all that’s happened since his premature death, most notably Meredith’s three kids.

“You didn’t meet them,” she mentions, prompting George to reply, “I check in sometimes….” Excuse us, that’s just our hearts breaking into a billion little pieces.

After a beat, Meredith asks the proverbial question about the afterlife: “Do I choose? Do I get to decide?”

“I don’t know. I didn’t,” George answers truthfully, referencing the brutal accident that left him unrecognizable. “I would’ve stayed if I could’ve. Different for everyone though.”

More to come…

Knight played George for the first five seasons on “Grey’s” before departing the series in 2009. The character was killed off in the season 6 premiere following a brutal accident in the fifth season finale, which remains one of the most stunning TV developments in the show’s history.

Kevin McKidd, who directed the last episode, played coy when asked if McDreamy’s appearance opened the door for more returns down the line, only saying that Dempsey’s return is just the “tip of the iceberg.”

“I say nothing. But you know, it’s a great premise. What I love about this is that COVID — many people who have had COVID report that in night time, they get these night visions and strange dreams and [it’s] very hard to sleep and it’s all lucid dreaming,” he told ET. “So this opportunity to do what we’re doing with the character of Meredith [through our storytelling] is truly [remarkable].”

“I know nothing,” he quipped, pausing for a moment before hinting that he knows more than he’s letting on. “Maybe…”

“Grey’s Anatomy” airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. For more on McDreamy’s return, watch the video below.

