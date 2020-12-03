Billie Eilish Postpones 2021 Tour Indefinitely: ‘Best Thing We Can Do’ Is Refund Fans

As the COVID-19 pandemic escalates, particularly in the U.S., 2020 summer concert tours that were rescheduled for the following summer are seeming increasingly unlikely.

Given the state of things at the moment, Billie Eilish has made a decision to postpone her already-postponed tour indefinitely.

Eilish was initially planning to hit the road during summer 2020, then pushed the whole thing back to 2021, with dates beginning in March.

Now, however, she’s decided the best thing to do put the whole thing in limbo and give fans their money back for the tickets they purchased.

In a message she posted on Twitter, Eilish begins by telling fans she’s “missed performing for you and being on stage so much I can’t even tell you.”

As she explains, “we’ve tried as many different scenarios as possible for the tour but none are possible and, although I know so many of you want to hold onto your tickets and vip passes, the best thing we can do for everyone is to get the money back into your hands as soon as we can.”

She concludes by advising her fans to “stay safe, drink lots of water, wear a mask.”