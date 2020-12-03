Bryan Cranston’s Taste And Smell Is Only At ’75 Per Cent’ After COVID-19 Battle

Bryan Cranston stopped by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to help her hand out gifts for day 8 of the 12 Days of Giveaways.

Speaking of giving Christmas gifts, Cranston shared the rule his wife, Robin Dearden, has–“If it has a plug, it’s not a present.”

“That puts tremendous pressure on me,” he added. “So I gave her a toaster one year and just cut the plug off.”

Cranston also spoke about how he and Robin got COVID-19 “early on.”

“It was a surprise to us,” he said. “We were very lucky in all seriousness. We had a few days of achiness but nothing to keep you in bed. I had a temperature of 99 for three hours and then just exhaustion for a week.”

Cranston said the only symptom that he still has “to this day” is a decreased ability to taste and smell.

“I think about 75 per cent has come back,” he explained. “If someone was brewing coffee and I was to walk into a kitchen, I cannot.”

Cranston can next be seen in Showtime‘s “Your Honor”, premiering on Dec. 6.