Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reveals Joe Biden Sent Her A Sweet Thank-You Gift For Her Election Support

There’s nothing like the love that one veep has for another.

In Friday’s appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, “Veep” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveals that former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden sent her a sweet gift in thanks for her support during the presidential campaign, which included a hilarious bit she recorded for the virtual Democratic National Convention.

As the former “Seinfeld” star told host Ellen DeGeneres, she baked a caked with “Joe” spelled out in icing for the night of the election to celebrate Biden’s victory.

When the results weren’t called that night, however, she refused to let anyone slice into the cake until Biden had officially be declared the winner. As a result, she explained, the cake “got put into the fridge and held until Saturday until he was named president-elect, and that’s when we all got to eat the cake. And it actually held up surprisingly well.”

She also shared what Biden sent her as thanks for her support: some Jeni’s Ice Cream, which she described as “mind-blowingly delicious.”

The only problem, she joked, “I’ve gained, like, seven pounds. I’m eating ice cream all the time.”