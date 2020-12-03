Mariah Carey Teams Up With Ariana Grande And Jennifer Hudson For ‘Oh Santa’

The Queen of Christmas has brought a bit of extra holiday magic this year with the release of her new music video for “Oh Santa”.

Enlisting the help of Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson, Carey dropped the video ahead of her “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” on Friday.

“We can’t just let the bleakness of the current place we are at in the world foil all of the extra fun things that we do every year,” Carey told Billboard about her special.

Adding, “in the special, it really does feel like a girl group moment. I think we all had a good time with it. That was the fun part about it.”

Carey’s star-studded special will also see Tiffany Haddish, Snoop Dogg, Misty Copeland, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Billy Eichner and her nine-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe who will sing a bit of “All I Want”.

“I loved incorporating them into this festive world that we created,” Carey said on her twins.

The icon has teased “some Easter eggs” hidden in the special.

“Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” is available on Apple TV+ on Dec. 4.