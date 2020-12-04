The Queen Left Heartbroken As Her Beloved Dog Vulcan Dies

The Queen is reportedly mourning the loss of her beloved dog Vulcan.

The dachshund-corgi cross died a few weeks ago at Windsor, the Daily Mail reported.

It is not known how old the Dorgi was, or what he died of, but it’s thought he was at least 13 years old due to him being the Queen’s pet since at least 2007.

The loss has left Her Majesty with just one remaining animal, Candy, also a Dorgi.

A source said: “Her Majesty adores her dogs and it’s always a blow, particularly now.”

The Queen is regularly joined by her dogs at royal engagements, as seen in the photo below, with her being particularly fond of her beloved Corgis.

Queen Elizabeth II is introduced to members of the New Zealand Rugby League Team, the All Golds, by their captain Ruben Wiki (centre right), inside the Bow Room at Buckingham Palace on October 16, 2007 in London, England. (Photo by POOL/ Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images)

Willow, her last remaining Corgi, was sadly put down in 2018 after suffering from a cancer-related illness, making it the first time the Queen had not owned one since the end of the Second World War.

Vulcan and Candy were from a line of Dorgis introduced to the royal household when Princess Margaret’s dachshund, Pipkin, mated with one of the Queen’s dogs.

The news about Vulcan comes after it was confirmed that the Queen and Prince Philip would be spending Christmas “quietly at Windsor” this year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson told ET Canada: “Having considered all the appropriate advice, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor.”

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth Hiring New Personal Assistant, See The Job Listing

The Queen and Philip have spent Christmas at Sandringham with other members of the Royal Family for the last 33 years.