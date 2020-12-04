Letitia Wright Responds To Controversy After Sharing Video Raising Skepticism About COVID-19 Vaccine: ‘My Intention Was Not To Hurt Anyone’

Letitia Wright is just asking questions.

On Thursday night, the “Black Panther” star sparked controversy on Twitter when she shared a video from a YouTube video from the channel On the Table.

In the video, host Tomi Arayomi shares skepticism about a COVID-19 vaccine and vaccines in general.

In her now-deleted tweet, Wright captioned the video with a prayer hands emoji.

Almost immediately, the 27-year-old was inundated with fans calling her out for sharing so-called “anti-vaxxer” content, spreading doubt and misinformation about the safety of vaccines.

Wright responded by tweeting, “if you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get cancelled.”

if you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get cancelled 😂 — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) December 4, 2020

She also responded individually to many of the people replying to her tweet.

Responding to one user who expressed similar skepticism about a COVID-19 vaccine, Wright wrote, “You have every right to ask questions about what goes into your body and ask questions until you feel you are ready.”

To another person who pushed back on her questions about a vaccine, she responded, “still have a right to worry about how my body will react. It’s not lazy, it’s thinking for myself.”

She told another user, “not my intention to make anyone upset … Nor am I saying don’t take it. I’m just concerned about what’s in it that’s all. Isn’t that fair to question or ask?”

Wright also pointed to videos from anti-vaxxers being taken down by social media services as an example of experts being “cancelled.”

“my point has been made. you said go and look up qualified doctors. I did. they shared. They also got cancelled. So what now,” she said.

Some celebrities also called Wright out, including Don Cheadle, who wrote and then deleted a tweet that said, “bye, letitia.”

He later tweeted a clarification.

i haven't seen it. i'll watch and pull her coat if it's off. i was jabbing at her for her tweet rhyming letitia with felicia. that was the joke walking from set to trailer. and if folk think i'm transphobic… 🙄 https://t.co/BZSu6JD7Ko — Don "bruh, you lost" Cheadle (@DonCheadle) December 4, 2020

Cheadle added, “i would never defend anybody posting this. but i still won’t throw her away over it.”

jesus… just scrolled through. hot garbage. every time i stopped and listened, he and everything he said sounded crazy and fkkkd up. i would never defend anybody posting this. but i still won't throw her away over it. the rest i'll take off twitter. had no idea. https://t.co/7uDlP1xwDL — Don "bruh, you lost" Cheadle (@DonCheadle) December 4, 2020

On Friday morning, Wright tweeted out a further clarification of her intentions by tweeting out the original video.

my intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies. Nothing else. — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) December 4, 2020

ET Canada has reached out to Wright’s rep for comment.