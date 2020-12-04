Zendaya Responds To Those Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield ‘Spider-Man 3’ Return Rumours

Zendaya is keeping quiet about the “Spider-Man 3” rumours.

The actress chatted to Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, with the host prying for spoilers on the upcoming flick.

The hotly anticipated sequel has stoked fan speculation with the casting of Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange in the film, along with J.K. Simmons, reprising his role as J. Jonah Jameson from the Tobey Maguire “Spider-Man” movies, and Jamie Foxx’s Electro from the Andrew Garfield series.

Fans think the Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal-produced threequel will feature a trio of Spider-Men; Maguire, Garfield and Tom Holland.

The casting suggests the new film might open the door to a Marvel multiverse, consolidating the past and present “Spider-Man” films into one interconnected continuity.

Maguire played Peter Parker from 2002 to 2004; Garfield took over in a franchise reboot in 2012 and 2014. Holland made his first on-screen appearance as the web-slinger in 2016.

“Everything is very secretive,” Zendaya told Kimmel.

As Kimmel questioned whether the “Homecoming” and “Far From Home” sequel is called “Spider-Man 3” because of its three Spider-Men, Zendaya insisted: “I can neither confirm nor deny.”

She then told Kimmel how the cast had a “bubble Thanksgiving,” with the host asking if the dinner was “with Spider-Men.”

“Yeah — I can’t say that,” Zendaya, who was seen arriving in Atlanta with Holland at the end of October to start production on the third film, said. “You almost… that was good. That was good.”

Kimmel even asked if Maguire, a known vegan, had “tofurkey” for Thanksgiving, to which the star responded: “I have no idea. I really don’t.”

The new “Spider-Man” is set to hit theatres Dec. 17, 2021.

Zendaya also revealed whether the rumours were true about Drake giving out bags of money at the “Euphoria” Christmas special wrap party. The rapper is an executive produer on the HBO drama series.

She said, “It wasn’t exactly that! I don’t know the full situation, but I know at our wrap party, Drake was gifting money. People would enter into a raffle, and people won money, which was cool, especially for our crew members. They were very, very happy about that.”