Demi Lovato Is Warding Off ‘Monsters’ On New Version Of All Time Low Song

All Time Low brought in a big voice for their latest single.

On Friday, the band released a new version of their song “Monsters”, bringing Demi Lovato onto the track along with original collaborator blackbear.

The band also released an animated lyric video, featuring characters being chased by monsters.

Feels like I’ve known these guys forever 🖤🖤🖤 I’m SO stoked that the @AllTimeLow guys asked me to jump on MONSTERS and it’s sooo dope to also have a song out with @iamblackbear!!! 🙏🏼🤘🏼💞https://t.co/4GnrbicqR1 pic.twitter.com/pq1VFdg17H — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 4, 2020

“I’m wondering, why do all the monsters come out at night?/Why do we sleep when we want to hide?,” Lovato, All Time Low and blackbear sing together on the chorus. “Why do I run back to you, like I don’t mind if you fuck up my life?/Why am I a sucker for all your lies?/Strung out like laundry on every line/Why do I come back to you, like I don’t mind if you f**k up my life?”

In a statement to Rolling Stone, All Time Low frontman said of working with Lovato, “We’re really excited that she was down to lend her absolutely incredible voice to this song as we reimagine it and continue to celebrate all the ways it’s connecting with fans around the world.”