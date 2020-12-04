The Weeknd Teams Up With Rosalía For ‘Blinding Lights’ Remix

The Weeknd and Rosalía have teamed up for a special rendition of “Blinding Lights”.

To celebrate the 1-year anniversary of The Weeknd’s smash hit track, he and the Spanish superstar singer dropped the new version as part of his fourth studio album After Hours.

Rosalía joined The Weeknd for the “Blinding Lights” remix, while also recording the upcoming follow-up to her groundbreaking El Mal Querer album.

The duo also released a behind-the-scenes lyric video for the track directed by Dylan Coughran.

RELATED: The Weeknd Helps Chrissy Teigen Name His Song After She Goes ‘Bonkers’

“Under the most challenging circumstances imaginable, the timing of The Weeknd’s After Hours release and the impact it’s made around the world is of historic proportions. Subsequently, ‘Blinding Lights’ has earned the respect of the global music community and will forever be recognized as one of the most important songs of a generation,” Monte Lipman, Chairman and CEO of Republic Records, said in a press release.

RELATED: Drake Defends The Weeknd After Grammys Snub

The Weeknd and Rosalía both teased the release on Instagram, posting:

See some of the reaction to the remix below.