Jason Bateman Gives Jimmy Fallon Tips On His Impression Of Him

Jimmy Fallon’s Jason Bateman impersonation could use some work.

On Thursday night, the “Ozark” star appeared on “The Tonight Show” and gave the host some pointers on his impression of him.

RELATED: Jason Bateman’s Daughter Crashes His Virtual Jimmy Kimmel Interview

“This is gonna be hurtful,” Bateman said. “Impressions are not complimentary, Jimmy.”

After seeing Fallon’s impersonation, though, the actor told him, “That was very kind of you. You didn’t exaggerate any horrible feature. You did the stutter a little bit, right? That’s just a little actor trick to make it seem like the lines aren’t written. Like, I’m just, I’m just, I’m just, I’m just thinking about it. Just stutter a couple times, then you can get nominated for stuff. It’s just a stutter away, everybody!”

He added, “Always exercising patience with the stupid people I’m surrounded with, right? But so the audience doesn’t hate him, I have to show flashes of stupidity just after that. It’s a blend.”

Bateman also teased a little bit of what’s in store for the upcoming final season of “Ozark”.

“The writers, I don’t know how they keep escalating the danger without killing us or putting us in jail,” he said. “We make as many mistakes as you possiby can without getting killed or incarcerated. So we’ve got more in store… we’re two weeks into shooting. It’s gonna be the last year, but we’re gonna do 14 instead of 10 episodes and we’re gonna split them up in two, so it’ll be seven and seven. So it really will be like Season 4 and Season 5, but they’re shorter. But we do land the plane in a very satisfactory way.”

RELATED: ‘Ozark’ Cast Discusses How Season 3 Evolved Including The Death of Some Beloved Characters

Talking about the appeal of his character Marty Byrde on “Ozark”, Bateman said, “He has got incredible hair… he’s us, hopefully. He’s a middle-aged dude trying to get on with it with his kids and his wife and keep them alive and be a provider, and then he’s probably a little bit dumber than he thinks he is, so he backs into some bad decisions, but he thinks they’re good decisions. Then he’s gotta pay the price for cutting corners and stuff like that.”