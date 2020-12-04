Kelly Clarkson Is ‘Addicted To Love’ And This Robert Palmer Cover

Kelly Clarkson wears her heart on her sleeve with this cover of Robert Palmer’s 1986 hit, “Addicted to Love”.

The squad over at “The Kelly Clarkson Show” took a crack at Palmer’s chart-topping pop-rock song on Friday’s edition of “Kellyoke”.

Palmer originally released “Addicted to Love” in the late ’80s. The Billboard Hot 100 and Australia chart-topper served as the third track from his eighth studio album, Riptide.

Clarkson has covered countless songs since “The Kelly Clarkson Show” premiered, including Ariana Grande’s “No Tears Left to Cry”, Justin Bieber’s “Sorry, and a duet of “Silent Night” with Tori Kelly.