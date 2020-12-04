Anya Taylor-Joy Was Starstruck Meeting ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Harry Melling On ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

Anya Taylor-Joy let out her inner fangirl while working on “The Queen’s Gambit”.

On Friday, the star appears on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and talked about getting to work with actor Harry Melling on the hit Netflix show.

Melling is best known for playing Dudley Dursley in the “Harry Potter” films, and being a huge fan of the franchise, Taylor-Joy had to find just the right way to bring it up without seeming too starstruck.

“I timed it correctly, which is not in the first 10 minutes, but not exceeding 10 minutes,” she says. “You have to get it out of the way… [otherwise] it gets weird and then you kept something from them. So it’s better just to get it out of the way.

They 24-year-old actress also talks about her scant knowledge of chess before landing the role of Beth Harmon in “The Queen’s Gambit”.

“I knew that there was a board and that there were pieces, but that was pretty much it,” she says. “I’m so glad that my introduction came from such incredible people and such wonderful teachers.”

Asked if she’s continued playing chess since finishing production on the show, Taylor-Joy says, “I do. I have a beautiful chess set so it would be a shame if I wasn’t using it. But I’m excited to play some more over Christmas.”

DeGeneres points out that some people might be intimidated by playing against her after watching the “The Queen’s Gambit”.

“Well, hopefully, because if they actually play me they’ll see I’m not as good as Beth and that would be mildly embarrassing,” Taylor-Joy says, laughing.