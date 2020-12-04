Justin Timberlake Teams Up With Ant Clemons For Hopeful New Track ‘Better Days’

Justin Timberlake is back with new music.

The singer, who secretly welcomed his second child, a baby boy, with wife Jessica Biel back in July, has teamed up with Ant Clemons for new track “Better Days”.

The pair assures fans “better days are coming” with the song, with Clemons opening up about how the track came about. “We started this record after a conversation about the state of the world after our first zoom call,” he said. “I started on this idea, sent it over to Justin and we collaborated over the next few months and piece by piece, we constructed this small offering to the world. I pray the song empowers and uplifts everyone listening. My prayer is that this song is a reflection of hope, hope for a brighter future and hope for better days because better days lie ahead.”

RELATED: Justin Timberlake Crashes Zoom Call Ahead Of U.S. Presidential Election

The pair debuted the song live on Thursday for Stacy Abrams’ organization Fair Fight at their Rock The RunOff virtual concert.

All proceeds from the event went towards Fair Fight’s work to ensure every eligible Georgian has resources and information for the Jan. 5 runoff election.

The release comes after Clemons nabbed a 2021 Grammy nomination for Best R&B Album for his debut EP, Happy 2 Be Here.