Miley Cyrus Dishes On Life-Changing Ayahuasca Trip

Miley Cyrus had a trip-and-a-half.

Cyrus, 28, has a reputation as an open book, something she reaffirms while sharing her psychedelics with Rolling Stone for the publication’s January 2021 cover.

“I would possibly take mushrooms,” the “Wrecking Ball” singer dishes. “I did take ayahuasca, and I really, really liked that, but I don’t think I would do it again.”

The “Hannah Montana” alum goes on to detail some of her trippy experiences.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Dishes To Howard Stern About Liam Hemsworth Split

Miley Cyrus. Photo: Brad Elterman for Rolling Stone

“Ayahuasca was definitely one of my favourite drugs I’ve ever done,” Cyrus explains. “When I did it, I asked everyone else in the room, ‘Did your entire life just change? Are you a new person?'”

“They all looked at me and said, “No.” And they’re like, ‘You’re so extreme. Of course you have to have the most extreme trip off all.’ Actually, the shaman said people take ayahuasca three, four times, sometimes 30 times before they have the kind of trip I had,” she adds.

Cyrus admits she recently broke her drinking sobriety – something she is again cleaning up – but remains steadfast in her sobriety from other drugs.

“Like a lot of people during the pandemic, I fell off. It was really a struggle,” she shares. “Mental health and anxiety and all that. I lost myself there, and now I’m back on five weeks.”

“Drinking,” Cyrus confirms. “Haven’t done drugs in years. Honestly, I never try to, again, be a fortune-teller. I try to not be naive. Things f**king happen. But from sitting here with you right now, I would say it would have to be a cold day in hell for me to relapse on drugs.”

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Pranks Iggy Azalea With Fake Fire During Livestream

Finally, Cyrus expresses her admiration for Joan Jett and how it relates to her own challenges with self-validation.

“When I think of the Runaways, they were a teen band,” she says. “It was rebellious because no girls were doing what they were doing at the time, but they were a teen girl group. If we could only give the credit to ourselves that we give to other people .”

“I discredited myself for what I had been almost every step of the way. During Dead Petz, discrediting Bangerz. During Bangerz, discrediting Hannah Montana,” Cyrus concludes. “It’s almost like when I have evolved, I’ve then become shameful of who I was before. What makes you an adult, I think, is being OK with who you’ve been before.”

Cyrus released her seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts, on Nov. 27.