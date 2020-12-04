‘Vikings’ Returns For Historic Final Season On New Year’s Day

Ring in 2021 with a trip to the past.

On Friday, History Canada announced that hit historical drama “Vikings” will return for its final season on Jan. 1, 2021 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Following the epic battles in first half of season 6, which aired earlier this year, the final 10 episodes of the series will see the conflict between the Russian and the Vikings come its conclusion, the devastating consequences.

“While in Iceland, Ubbe is determined to fulfill his father Ragnar’s dream and sail further west than any Viking has traveled before,” the official description reads. “And there is unfinished business in England. The Vikings have established settlements there, and over-run most of the country – except for Wessex. The King of Wessex, Alfred the Great, is the only Saxon ruler to seriously challenge their complete domination. Ivar the Boneless must again face, in battle, the King he only knew as a boy for a final reckoning.”

For fans disappointed to be saying goodbye to “Vikings”, a spin-off sequel series titled “Valhalla” is currently in the works at Netflix.

The show was created by Michael Hist and stars Alexander Ludwig, Alex Høgh Andersen and Peter Franzen.

Tune-in to the “Vikings” final season Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT beginning Jan. 1, 2021 on History Canada, and stream new live and past episodes on-demand on StackTV, available through Amazon Prime Video Channels.