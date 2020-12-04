Stephen Colbert Has An Interesting Theory About The Mystery Monoliths

Stephen Colbert offered his thoughts on the monolith debate during Thursday’s “Late Show”.

The host dedicated a bit of his “Quarantinewhile” segment, calling it “mon-while,” to the mystery metal structures after one popped up in the Utah desert, Romania and later on at the top of a California mountain.

Telling viewers the Utah desert monolith was “gone-olith,” he later shared his theory: “Folks, it’s no coincidence that these monoliths appeared just before the great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn coming up on Dec. 21.”

“Open your eyes, sheeple! These monoliths are clearly dormant, sub-spacetime energy nodes that will awaken at a specific pitch in the vibration of the inter-planetary matrix to help us make the leap to the next great phase of human evolution, reach beyond imagination, and touch the very face of God!” he said. “Or it’s gonna turn out to be like a viral campaign for Mountain Dew. Either way, I’m here for it.”

Colbert also joked that the U.S. monolith wasn’t able to travel to Europe right now given the current situation, adding he hoped it hadn’t celebrated Thanksgiving last week.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global.