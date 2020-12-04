Meghan Patrick Covers Alannah Myles’ ‘Black Velvet’

Meghan Patrick is giving a nod to fellow Canadian and Juno winner Alannah Myles.

Patrick, who won the 2020 Juno Award for Country Album of the Year, dropped by CBC Studios to record “Black Velvet” by Myles for the “Junos 365 Sessions” series.

“When I was deciding which song I was going to cover for this session, the first one that stood out was ‘Black Velvet’ by Alannah Myles,” she shared. “When I was growing up, it was one of my mom’s favourite songs and I remember listening to it in the car all the time and singing along to it.”

“When I was younger I didn’t know what the song was about, I just knew I liked the melody and the feel of it,” Patrick continued. “When I realized the song was about Elvis, I thought it was even cooler.”

Patrick recently shared a clip of the cover to TikTok. The snippet immediately got traction, generating hundreds of views and swelling her subscriber count. Its popularity led to the release of “Black Velvet (Junos 365 Sessions) as a single.