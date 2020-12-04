‘SNL’ Star Chloe Fineman Talks Going From Classical Acting To Sketch Comedy

Being a comedy star wasn’t always in the cards for Chloe Fineman.

The star of Global‘s “Saturday Night Live” is featured in the latest issue of Vanity Fair, and in it she opens up about studying classical acting at the Stella Adler Studio.

RELATED: Chloe Fineman Guests On ‘Drew Barrymore Show’ After Hilarious ‘SNL’ Parody

“I really drank the Kool-Aid,” Fineman says. “I wore a scarf every day. Constantly crying, period pieces.”

Remembering her “SNL” audition, Fineman says, “It was all these cool, New York comedians, and I was like, ‘Is there a table for my wigs?’”

RELATED: Carole Baskin Isn’t A Fan Of ‘SNL’ Star Chloe Fineman’s Impression: ‘That Is Not How I Speak’

Behind-the-scenes on the show, she remarks, “Everyone’s professionally good at seeming chill. That was a hard skill set for someone like moi.”

Asked who she’d most like to see host “SNL”, Fineman says, “More boys, like a Shia LeBeouf. I love those men!”

“Saturday Night Live” airs live coast-to-coast on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Global.