‘Hamilton’ Star Daveed Diggs And Disney Release ‘Puppy For Hanukkah’ Music Video

Itty bitty Daveed Diggs and a dwarf-sized dog are a double dose of Disney cuteness.

A miniature version of Diggs stars in Disney’s new music video for “Puppy for Hanukkah”. The Hamilton and “Little Mermaid” live-action star teamed up with his experimental hip-hop group Clipping for the new song and visuals.

“I was honoured when Disney Channel approached me to come up with a fresh Hanukkah tune and embraced the opportunity to share my love of music and a little piece of my culture,” Diggs said in a press release published by Stereo Gum.

Diggs appears to be everywhere these days. In the movie world, expect to see him in “The Little Mermaid” live-action remake and “The Starling” with Melissa McCarthy. He also has lead and regular roles in “Snowpiercer”, “Central Park” and “The Good Lord Bird”.