Kathie Lee Gifford Recalls Bill Cosby’s Attempt To Kiss Her

Kathie Lee Gifford is opening up about working with Bill Cosby.

In a new interview with People, the TV personality reveals that the “Cosby Show” star once crossed the line with her.

“He tried to kiss me,” she says. “He was not the first man during a multi-decade career that came on to me, and I’m just very grateful that I never let any of them take it any further than that.”

Gifford and Cosby worked together for two years, touring the country.

“This was the most admired man in America for years,” she says. “He was called America’s dad, remember?”

She adds, “And the one and only time that he did try to kiss me, I said, ‘No. Bill, you’re my friend.’ He goes, ‘You’re right. Good night.’ So I found those accusations against him very painful, because that’s not the man I knew.”

Gifford continued, “I never saw anybody personally being treated that way by him in two years, traveling all over the country, staying in the same house with him whenever we went to Harris, or in Reno. We had great fun together, and I never thought a thing of it ever. He would make me cappuccinos, he’d make the girls cappuccinos, he would pour me a glass of wine on occasion, and I would read the stories about how he would put drugs in other women’s drinks and it was just foreign to me.”

Talking about the women who have accused Cosby of sexual assault, Gifford says, “I didn’t doubt the women’s stories. I don’t know why he behaved the way he did with the other women, that’s their story to tell.”

In 2018, Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison after being convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home in 2004.