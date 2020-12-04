Kristen Stewart Serves As Chanel’s Only VIP Guest At Their Metiers D’Art 2021 Show

Kristen Stewart is getting the VIP treatment.

The actress, 30, sat front row for Chanel’s Metiers D’Art 2021 show earlier this week after French COVID-19 safety precautions allowed one VIP guest.

WWD reports Chanel originally planned on having 200 guests but decided to only invite Stewart, their brand ambassador, instead.

“We could have had a large number of guests in the Château de Chenonceau,” Chanel president of fashion Bruno Pavlovsky said in a statement per Harper’s Bazaar. “That was the first objective: to come back to the experience and the emotion of these shows. We have no choice this time so we’ll do it differently. We can do many things now, but they will never replace that emotion.”

According to the outlet, Stewart loved the designs and gave the show a standing ovation.

The show took place at France;s iconic Château de Chenonceau, a.k.a. Le Château des Dames, in the Loire Valley.

“Showing at the Château de Chenonceau, at the ‘Château des Dames’, was an obvious choice,” creative director Virginie Viard said in a statement. “It was designed and lived in by women, including Diane de Poitiers and Catherine de’ Medici. It is a castle on a human scale.”